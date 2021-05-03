Giles County authorities searching for missing 2 year old

UPDATE: From the Giles County Sheriff’s Office: We have received information identifying a discrepancy in Noah Trout’s clothing description. Noah’s shirt was changed prior to going to church and is similar to the one below, except in royal blue. For those media partners who are helping us push this information to the public, please update previous posts.

Previous: The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, for a child abduction that occurred on May 2, 2021 at 1200 hours.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at Big Stony Creek Road, Ripplemead, VA.

Abducted is Noah Gabriel Trout, White, Male, Blond hair, Blue eyes, 2 years old, 2 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 33 lbs, Last seen wearing a gray shirt with a orange jacket.

The suspect has not been identified but is possibly wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a black beanie.

Possibly in a dark colored SUV or Van.

For further information contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842 or visit Twitter.com/VSPalerts

From Giles County Sheriff’s Office: In reference to the abduction of 2 year-old Noah Trout, we have confirmed that this is a photo of Noah being led from the church by the suspect female. If you recognize this female, then please contact our office at 540-921-3842.