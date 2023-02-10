Roanoke County early morning fire sends two to hospital

(Roanoke County, VA—February 10, 2023) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 5:45 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 to the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road, in the North County area, for the report of a commercial structure fire at Ridgeview Apartments. Upon arrival units from Station 1 (North County) found a six-story apartment building with nothing showing from the exterior except a burning smell in the lobby area. After further investigation, one apartment on the sixth floor was found to have heavy smoke and one patient from that apartment was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Later another resident was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office has investigated and determined that the cause was improperly discarded smoking materials. The damage estimate is $100