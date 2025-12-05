More than a dozen Roanoke County businesses got a boost from the county. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports the Economic Development Authority Business Equipment Acquisition Program or BEAP Grant handed out 108-thousand dollars.

BEAP grant recipients for 2025 include:

Press Press Merch

P1 Technologies

Salem Animal Hospital

Queen’s Vegan Café

Valcom

OTH Chophouse

Mountain View Orthodontics

Firehouse Skate ‘N Play

Prestige Gymnastics Academy

Wilson Dental

Veterinarians to Cats

Sycamore Station

Seeking Wellness Counseling Services

Neely’s Accounting