Roanoke County awards $108,000 in BEAP grants
More than a dozen Roanoke County businesses got a boost from the county. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports the Economic Development Authority Business Equipment Acquisition Program or BEAP Grant handed out 108-thousand dollars.
BEAP grant recipients for 2025 include:
Press Press Merch
P1 Technologies
Salem Animal Hospital
Queen’s Vegan Café
Valcom
OTH Chophouse
Mountain View Orthodontics
Firehouse Skate ‘N Play
Prestige Gymnastics Academy
Wilson Dental
Veterinarians to Cats
Sycamore Station
Seeking Wellness Counseling Services
Neely’s Accounting