Roanoke College has partnered with global manufacturing company TMEIC, in a commitment to support their students with scholarships, internships, and professional mentoring. Today, the CEO of TMEIC and the President of Roanoke College, Frank Shushok, have signed papers cementing their partnership.

TMEIC America is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with its engineering center in Roanoke; Roanoke College and TMEIC will offer $5,000 each towards engineering scholarships, beginning with a pilot program involving two students. Says Shushok: