Roanoke College suspends in-person classes effective immediately

| By

FROM ROANOKE COLLEGE: Over the past weeks, Roanoke College has been monitoring the potential spread of COVID-19, with special concern for the safety of our students. The safety of our college community is first and foremost on our minds. We want to take proper precautions during this public health threat.

As part of Roanoke College’s preparation and response to COVID-19, President Maxey and cabinet have determined the best course of action is to suspend face-to-face meetings of classes, effective tomorrow, March 12. Classes will be taught online until April 3. Professors will contact their students about the start of online classes by Tuesday, March 17.

The plan is for classes to resume April 6, and President Maxey and cabinet will continue to evaluate whether to extend the suspension.

This plan is part of a wider public health strategy to ensure the health and safety of our campus and community at large.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on campus. Three Roanoke College students are in isolation off-campus out of an abundance of caution. Two students traveled to Washington, D.C., and one to Europe over Spring Break and may have been exposed to COVID-19. After the College consulted the Virginia Department of Health, one student was tested for COVID-19. We are awaiting test results.

All students should make arrangements to leave the residence halls no later than Sunday, March 15 at 6 p.m. Students are encouraged to make a reasonable effort to remove all perishable or personal items of value. If that isn’t possible, be sure to take all essential items (computers, chargers, class materials, insurance cards, medical IDs, medicine, passports, MaroonCards, etc.). Please secure all windows and doors to your room before departing.

We recognize that the departure from campus residence halls may present special problems for some students. If you cannot leave by Sunday evening, please contact your area coordinator or the Residence Life & Housing office at reslife@roanoke.edu or at 540-375-2308.

Tonight at 6:30 p.m. on the front patio of Colket, President Maxey and others will be available to answer questions from the campus community.

Although classes won’t meet on campus during the suspension, the College will remain open and operational.

Future updates can be found at roanoke.edu/covid19. Please direct questions to questions@roanoke.edu.

In your time over the next weeks, please observe the advice of the CDC.