Roanoke College, Salem schools to work on dual-enrollment program

Roanoke College has been awarded a grant of over 190,000 dollars for a new dual-enrollment program targeted at-risk high school students in Salem City schools. Roanoke was one of 16 schools in Virginia to be awarded a Lab School planning grant from the Virginia Department of Education. Roanoke College will work with Salem High School to create a plan for dual-enrollment classes that allows students to get a head start on college and their careers. This plan will take about 12 months to create and implement in the school system. President Frank Shushok explains the importance of providing opportunities, affordability, and access for all high school students.