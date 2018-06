Roanoke Co. schools offer no-cost summer lunches to children

| By

Roanoke County Schools are offering no-cost summer lunches to children 18 and under at four different locations — and there is no requirement that those coming in live in the county. The summer feeding begins today at Oak Grove and Herman L. Horn Elementary schools, Wednesday at Burlington Elementary, and next Monday at William Byrd High School. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

06-11 Summer Meals Wrap-WEB

Click here for full information from Roanoke County Public Schools