Roanoke City police search for missing 8 year old girl

Roanoke City Police are working with a handful of other local agencies and the public, looking for an 8 year old autistic girl who went missing from Florida Avenue Northwest around 11pm last night. CeCelia “Ce Ce” Patterson was last seen wearing a black dress with gray leggings and a blue hat. Roanoke Police said an hour later there were no further updates. Residents in the area are being asked to search their property for CeCe Patterson and call 9-1-1 if they have any information. Roanoke City Police Deputy Chief Chester Smith: