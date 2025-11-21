The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Task Force to conduct a warrant operation in the city of Roanoke from Nov. 10, 2025, through Nov. 14, 2025.

During this five-day operation, law enforcement served 67 felony warrants, 33 misdemeanor warrants, and issued 348 summons. They seized three rifles, five handguns, one ounce of cocaine, 67 grams of Fentanyl, three OxyContin pills, 160 grams of marijuana, and $3000 in cash. Additionally, law enforcement recovered one stolen vehicle and made two DUI arrests.

Notable arrests included:

· 43-year-old Jawawn Hale, of Roanoke, wanted for Violation of Probation on the charge of second-degree murder by Probation and Parole.

· 27-year-old Thomas Simmons, of Roanoke, wanted for Probation and Parole for Violation of Probation on the charge of distribution of cocaine.

· 38-year-old Terry Thompson, of Franklin County, wanted on four counts of rape of a child under the age of 13, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of object sexual penetration of a child under the age of 13 by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

· 31-year-old Cody Thurman, of Franklin County, wanted for violation of probation on three charges of Robbery and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony by Probation and Parole.

· 27-year-old Hunter Hall, of Vinton. Wanted for failure to appear on malicious wounding and property damage by RPD. Additionally, he was wanted for failure to appear on a felony offense, assault and property damage by the Vinton Police Department.

· 25-year-old Andre Alexander, of Lynchburg, wanted for malicious wounding by RPD.

· 29-year-old Saadiah Clore, of Roanoke, arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm while under a protective order.

· 37-year-old Arif Osman, of Roanoke, wanted for burglary, possession of a scheduled narcotic and larceny by RPD.

· 37-year-old Angelo Fuller, of Roanoke, wanted for violation of probation on the charge of felon in possession and driving under the influence by Probation and Parole.

· 26-year-old Tyshea Cunningham, of Roanoke, wanted for failure to appear by RPD.

· 49-year-old Audrey Fudge, of Roanoke, wanted for 18 counts of failure to register as a sex offender by Virginia State Police.

· 44-year-old John Breedlove, of Roanoke, wanted for four counts of failure to register as a sex offender by Virginia State Police.

This operation included a majority of our surrounding jurisdictions and partnering agencies to include the Virginia State Police, Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, Roanoke County Police Department, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Bedford Police Department, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.