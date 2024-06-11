Roanoke City hires interim City Manager

| By

(Roanoke City release) Civic leader and educator Dr. Lydia Pettis Patton begins a four-month term as Roanoke’s interim city manager as of Tuesday, June 11. With more than 30 years of municipal government experience, Patton is currently Executive Manager of the Berkley Group, a Virginia-based consulting firm specializing in serving local governments, school systems, and other public agencies.

As the first woman city manager of Portsmouth, Virginia, Patton served as head of more than 17 different departments during her three decades serving the city. As Portsmouth’s city manager, she initiated several neighborhood initiatives, including a citywide property review, the Uptown D2 Planning and Revitalization program, the comprehensive plan, and a significant housing initiative. Patton said she is honored to serve as interim city manager of the Star City.

“With my broad experience in local government, commitment to excellence, tireless dedication, and

willingness to serve others, I look forward to working with Roanoke’s elected leadership, city

employees, citizens, businesses, partners, and stakeholders,” Patton said.

Patton holds a Ph.D. from Virginia Commonwealth University, a master’s degree from the University

of Louisville, and a bachelor’s degree from Kentucky State University. A graduate of the Senior

Executive Institute at the University of Virginia, she also has been an active participant in the

International City/County Management Association (ICMA) and the National Forum for Black Public

Administrators.