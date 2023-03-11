Roanoke City Councilman Luke Priddy announces run for State Senate

| By

Current Roanoke City Councilman Luke Priddy yesterday announced he plans to run for State Senator John Edward’s 4th district seat. Priddy has been Edward’s long time chief of staff. In a Facebook statement, Priddy says this has been one of the easiest decisions of his life and this campaign needs a candidate who is hungry, young, and has the energy and experience to deliver policies that will improve people’s lives and protect their rights and interests.This is in response to Senator Edward’s decision not to seek re-election.

You can read Priddy’s full statement below: