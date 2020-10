Roanoke City Council candidate tests positive

| By

Its not only the Presidential campaigns that have been impacted by positive coronavirus tests over the past few weeks. Roanoke City Council Candidate Robert Jeffrey Junior at a Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce debate forum today. Libertarian candidate Cesar Alberto also said he is waiting for results from a COVID-19 test. 7 of the 8 candidates vying for two City Council seats appeared on the Chamber’s Zoom forum. Jeffrey said he’s feeling okay so far:

10-15 Jeffrey-COVID