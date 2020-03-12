Roanoke City cancels events in coronavirus response

NEWS RELEASE: Out of an abundance of caution for public health, the City of Roanoke is urging residents and visitors to educate themselves regarding Coronavirus COVID-19. The City of Roanoke is working closely with our neighboring jurisdictions, the CDC, the Virginia Department of Health, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, local partners and local health officials to compile the most accurate and up-to-date information. A website has been established at www.roanokeva.gov/coronavirus. There you can find links to the most up-to-date information regarding the virus.

Although cases of the Coronavirus in Virginia have gone up, we have not seen community transmission of the virus. That is why we are taking this time to plan and mitigate to decrease the chances of further spreading the virus.

At 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, Governor Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency concerning the Coronavirus. With this declaration, the City of Roanoke is recommending social distancing and is urging scheduled public assemblies/events to cancel or reschedule.

The City of Roanoke has cancelled non-essential events for the next 30 days which include:

Library Events and Library Community Room Events (Libraries will remain open at this time)

Parks and Recreation Events and Rentals (Preston Park and Eureka Recreation Centers will remain open at this time; the Fishburn Mansion will cancel all events).

Roanoke Fire-EMS tours/events/public visitors

Roanoke Police tours/events

Roanoke City Jail Visits (virtual visits are available)

No new assembly permits will be accepted for the next 30 days.

Residents are urged to utilize online resources for payments and permits.

REMINDER: Symptoms of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Patients have experienced mild to severe respiratory illness. Symptoms can include fever, cough, shortness of breath (symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.) If you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms or are having an emergency, please call 9-1-1 and answer all questions as prompted.

TIPS TO KEEP YOU AND YOUR FAMILY SAFE:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw tissue in the trash.

The City will provide updates as they become available via social media and online at www.roanokeva.gov/coronavirus.

For specific questions, email: communityengagement@roanokeva.gov