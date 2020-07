Roanoke City Bob Cowell on a number of topics in a “Longer Listen”

Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell checks in with us occasionally and there is no shortage of news this time. WFIR’s Gene Marrano spoke with Cowell earlier this week on a range of subjects, including Phase 3, economic recovery and the recent protests against racism. Here is a Longer Listen:

