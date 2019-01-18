Roanoke bank robbed, suspect sought

From Roanoke Police: On January 18, 2019 just after 4:30 pm Roanoke Police responded to a report of a Bank Robbery in the 2000 block of Colonial Ave SW. Officers were advised that an adult male entered the bank with his face covered. The subject declared his intentions of robbery. The subject subsequently left the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. This incident is currently being investigated. More information will be released when it is available. Roanoke Police do not believe there is any immediate danger to the community in regard to this event. If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call us at (540)334-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.