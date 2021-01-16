Roanoke Amtrak impacted by Presidential Inauguration security

(from Amtrak release) Due to the Presidential Inauguration, special pedestrian and vehicle traffic patterns around Washington Union Station are in place and will require extra time to get to the station.

Amtrak continues to operate service as scheduled, with the exception of some service to Virginia. No Northeast Regional service south of Washington, D.C., including all Virginia stations, on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 19 and 20. [This will impact Roanoke trains; see Amtrak for update]. All customers impacted by this change will be contacted directly to have their travel plans adjusted. Amtrak Auto Train service is unaffected.

