Federal lawsuit provides details on ROA resignations

| By

The Roanoke Times reports today that a federal lawsuit filed indicates that former Executive Director Timothy Bradshaw and former head planner/engineering director Richard Osbourne were suspended in November (on what the Airport Commission called a procedural matter at the time) to investigate what the airport’s general aviation services provider called a leak of company secrets.

The Times reports that the federal lawsuit states that it concerns “a leak of company secrets,” and Signature Flight Support, which handles a variety of airfield services, and “violation of a non-disclosure agreement.” The suit says that information was made public during a solicitation for bids. Signature has sued only the former Roanoke station manager on 7 civil counts. Bradshaw and Osbourne resigned recently; neither has commented publicly.