VDH reports latest COVID numbers

| By

The Virginia Department of Health reports 6757 new positive COVID-19 test results statewide over the past 24 hours. Locally, 87 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations and 1 new death in Roanoke City. 113 new cases, 1 new hospitalization and 1 new death in Roanoke County. 36 new cases and 1 new hospitalization in Salem. 34 new cases in Botetourt County.