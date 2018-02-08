Richmond man arrested for removing Charlottesville monument tarps

Charlottesville Police have arrested a Richmond man after tarps were once again removed this week from monuments to two Confederate generals. 34-year-old Christopher Wayne faces trespassing charges. Those tarps over statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson have been removed several times in recent weeks. Each time, Charlottesville City crews put them back up.

From Charlottesville Police: On 02/07/2018 at approximately 4 p.m., the tarps were removed from both the Lee and Jackson statues. Patrol officers were in the area and after observing the tarp down in Emancipation Park they responded to Justice Park. Upon arriving at Justice Park, a witness pointed to a male subject and advised officers that he was the individual responsible for the tarp removal. Officers detained the male and through their investigation were able to charge him with trespassing (Va Code 18.2-119). The male was identified as Christopher James Wayne (W/M; 34 years of age; resident of Richmond, Va.). The police department is asking for the witness who assisted in this investigation to contact our department at 434-970- 3280 so that additional information can be obtained.