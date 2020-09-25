Richmond debate du jour: is Roanoke in SW Virginia?

The General Assembly has plenty to consider in this special session, but one subject came up this week that was not on any previously known agendas: is Roanoke really part of southwest Virginia? State statute requires that all legislative members of the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission represent Southside and southwest Virginia. One of the proposed appointees is Roanoke Delegate Sam Rasoul, and as a Senate Committee considered that and other appointments this week, Minority Leader Tommy Norment questioned whether Roanoke is actually in southwest Virginia. Roanoke State Senator John Edwards had a answer, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

