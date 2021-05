Richfield Living cuts ribbon on Town Center

Richfield Living in western Roanoke County cut the ribbon today on its recently opened Town Hall Center, along with nearly 80 new independent living senior apartments. The new Richfield Town Center features several cafes, a chapel and meeting room, a wellness studio and a beauty salon. A new skilled nursing center will cut the ribbon next month as part of a 58 million dollar makeover for Richfield Living, which debuted 85 years ago. Cherie Grisso is the Richfield Living CEO: