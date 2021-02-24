Restrictions will be loosened starting Monday with COVID numbers down

Governor Northam said this morning with the COVID numbers going down some restrictions will be loosened starting on Monday. That means starting March 1 alcohol sales until midnight instead of 10pm, no more midnight to 5-am curfew and outdoor social gathering size limits will rise from 10 to 25. Sports and entertainment venue capacities will go from 250 maximum to 30 percent of capacity – with a 1000 person limit – at least until April, when the hard cap could be removed if the COVID numbers continue trending downward.