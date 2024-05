Restoring Greatness Capital Campaign seeks to transform Melrose Plaza

| By

The Restoring Greatness Capital Campaign is in its public phase. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports the monies raised go to Melrose Plaza’s reinvention.

Goodwill is hoping the community will get involved to help make a project to revitalize Northwest Roanoke a reality. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports they are halfway to their fundraising goals.