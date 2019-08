Rescue Mission seeks bookbag, school supply donations as school year nears

The Roanoke Rescue Mission is again asking for help to provide bookbags and school supplies for close to 1,000 area children. The annual “Back 2 School Blast” is set for a week from Saturday at Parkway Church on the Mountain off Orange Avenue. Between now and then, the Rescue Mission seeks donations of bookbags and school supplies to go in them. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Below is a list of desired donation items and where to deliver them: