Rescue Mission celebrates 25 year program with a Rally for Recovery

An abstinence-based program called the “Way Forward” has been helping people beat substance abuse and addiction for a quarter century – and now the Roanoke Rescue Mission will celebrate with music and a guest speaker. More on a special event coming up on Saturday from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

Click below to hear a full-length conversation about the Rally for Recovery and the Way Forward program:

