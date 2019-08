Requiem for the Roanoke Logperch – another MVP protest

A requiem for the Roanoke Logperch – some local environmentalists held a mock memorial service for the endangered species in Salem near the Roanoke River today. The DEQ recently issued a stop-work order for a two-mile stretch of MVP construction in Montgomery County after it determined adequate erosion control measures were not in place. Rachel Abshire with the group Sunrise Roanoke says excess silt from Mountain Valley Pipeline construction runoff further imperils the logperch.

