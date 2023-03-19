Report: Washington Commanders sale may be imminent

A source with knowledge of the situation said this weekend the sale of the Washington Commanders franchise is believed to be “imminent” within league circles. That’s according to a story in the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
“Team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder have enlisted Bank of America Securities to facilitate the transaction, which is expected to set a new record for a pro sports team, breaking the $6 billion mark.
Several buyers were vetted and approved by the NFL, but the current favorites are a group led by Josh Harris, a D.C. native who co-founded Apollo Global Management.
Harris currently owns the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia 76ers, and has a stake in Premier League soccer team Crystal Palace. He would bring on several partners as part of his bid, including fellow D.C. native Mitchell Rales, who co-founded the Glenstone art museum,” the RTD reports.