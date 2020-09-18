Report: Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at 87

The NY Times has reported that Supreme Court Justice Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died today of “complications of metastatic pancreas cancer,” the Supreme Court announced. This could give President Trump the opportunity to confirm another Supreme Court Justice in the coming months.

US Democratic Senator Mark Warner has issued this statement: Our nation has lost a giant. Thank you, Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG), for your life of fighting for our most vulnerable and championing true equality for all. History will remember you as a trailblazer and a voice for liberty and equality.

(from ABC News) Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tired and resolute champion of justice.”

Former President George W. Bush, who rarely found himself on the same ideological side as Ginsburg, praised the high court justice as a “smart and humorous trailblazer.”

“Laura and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Bush said in a statement. “She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls. Justice Ginsburg loved our country and the law. Laura and I are fortunate to have known this smart and humorous trailblazer, and we send our condolences to the Ginsburg family.”