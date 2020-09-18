One person injured during Roanoke County fire

From Roanoke County Fire and Rescue: At approximately 2:25PM today, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue units responded to a call for a vehicle fire in a garage, in the1800 block of Laurel Mountain Drive in the Hanging Rock area. A fire on the scene was contained to the garage and a car within the garage. The fire was brought under control in less than 10 minutes upon arrival. The occupants were home at the time of the fire and called 9-1-1.One resident suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene. No other injuries are reported. No pets were harmed in the fire and the home’s occupants were not displaced. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal estimates damages at approximately $7,500 to one vehicle in the garage.###