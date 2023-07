Rep. Ben Cline live from DC on several hot button issues

| By

Speaking live on WFIR this morning from Washington, Republican Congressman Ben Cline offered his take on the looming possible felony indictments of former President Donald Trump, related to election fraud and conspiracy in 2020. Cline is a member of the judiciary committee in the GOP-majority House; he also spoke about the recent hearings that featured FBI director Christopher Wray and an IRS whistleblower. Hear the complete extended conversation on the link below: