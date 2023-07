Records show Virginia Children’s Theatre spent beyond means, lost $142,000 in income

Virginia Children’s Theatre spent money on lavish musical productions despite early signs the Roanoke nonprofit did not have the funds to do so, according to internal records obtained by The Roanoke Rambler. In conjunction with the online news source, The Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has the story:

