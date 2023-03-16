Records show Roanoke mayor voted in 2020 to parole a man who killed an officer

Published March 16, 2023 | By Taylor Sherrill
Roanoke’s Mayor voted previously to parole a man who was convicted of killing a Richmond police officer in 1979. In conjunction with online news source, The Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:

