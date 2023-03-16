Home
Program Schedule
News Express Podcast
Live Sports
Ask The Expert
Weather & Closings
Traffic
Virginia Technology Today
More/Contact WFIR
Morning News
Meet the News Team
Greg Roberts Live
Contact WFIR
Contest Rules
Frequently Asked Questions
Retire With Integrity
Job Openings
Advertise
WFIR History Part1: The Mic is On(1924 – 1931)
WFIR History Part2: The Golden Years(1931 – 1945)
WFIR History Part3: War & Peace (1945 – 1969)
WFIR History Part4: First in Roanoke (1969 – 1989)
WFIR History Part5: Depend on it! (1989 – Present)
WFIR-AM FCC Public File
«
Roanoke Professional Women for Good hear pitches for funding today
Power outages close three Botetourt County schools
»
Records show Roanoke mayor voted in 2020 to parole a man who killed an officer
Published
March 16, 2023
|
By
Taylor Sherrill
Roanoke’s Mayor voted previously to parole a man who was convicted of killing a Richmond police officer in 1979. In conjunction with online news source, The Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
Linkedin
Google
Twitter
Facebook
WFIR - Mel Wheeler, Inc.