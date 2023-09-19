Realtor created workshop series for home sellers

Is repainting the house or replacing kitchen cabinets really the best move to make before selling a home? Its time sellers had more information at hand says a local Realtor, who will offer a “Selling Smart” workshop over the next month. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

Workshop schedule

Wednesday 9/27/2023 Williamson Road Library 6:30-7:30 pm

3837 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, VA 24012

Thursday 10/5/2023 Hollins Library 6:30-7:30 pm

6624 Peters Creek Rd, Roanoke, VA 24019

Thursday 10/12/2023 Glenvar Library 6:30-7:30 pm

3917 Daugherty Rd, Salem, VA 24153

Monday 10/16/2023 South County Library 6:30-7:30 pm

6303 Merriman Rd, Roanoke, VA 24018

Pre-registration is required at Equitybuildersworkshop.com or interested participants can email hello@equitybuildersworkshop.com