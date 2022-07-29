Rasoul, Edwards urge feds to deny pipeline construction extension

Two Roanoke state lawmakers are among 27 legislators calling upon federal regulators to deny a request from Mountain Valley Pipeline to extend its certificate another four years. Delegate Sam Rasoul and Senator John Edwards say the pipeline has already caused immense harm and should not be allowed to continue. The current certificate expires in October of this year. MVP initially expected to be fully operational in 2018, but the project has been subject to staunch opposition and repeated court rulings overturning federally-issued permits. Pipeline supporters say continued delays serve only to make any construction-related environmental impacts even worse.

NEWS RELEASE: ROANOKE, VA – On behalf of their constituents, and members of the public who would be adversely impacted by continued harms from the Mountain Valley Pipeline, Delegate Sam Rasoul and Senator John Edwards led a coalition of 27 state legislators calling for denial of Mountain Valley Pipeline’s request to extend their certificate with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commision [sic] (FERC) by an additional 4 years.

The letter states “For years, we have heard from residents and constituents about the real and significant harm the MVP has inflicted on their local streams and rivers, property, drinking water, and quality of life.”

The current certificate expires in October 2022. MVP’s request would triple the amount of time originally approved by FERC. “This pipeline has continued to cause immense harm and to extend this certificate is to say that continuing to cause more damage is acceptable. FERC needs to deny this extension and protect those living along its path,” said Rasoul.