RAM House capital campaign seeks to provide additional services

Late last month RAM House announced it had found a new home through a generous donation from the Jain Family. Now RAM is running a capital campaign to make the building move in ready and add new services. WFIR Denise Allen Membreno has more.

The RAM House has reached the halfway mark to its goal of more than 4-million dollars. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports the capital campaign will expand services and renovate the Ministries’ new home.

RAM-Roanoke Area Ministries