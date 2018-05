Rain plays havoc with baseball schedules; Franklin County native leads team into NCAA baseball regional

Its rained a lot lately – everyone knows that – and its played havoc with home games for both the Lynchburg Hillcats and the Salem Red Sox. And Franklin County native Gary Gilmore coached Coastal Carolina to an NCAA Division 1 baseball championship two years ago – now the Myrtle Beach area school will host an NCAA regional:

