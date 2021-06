Rail Yard Dawgs release season home schedule beginning October 15

There will be 601 days between the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs last home game before COVID-19 and Opening Night of the upcoming season on October 15th at the Berglund Center. Roanoke’s pro hockey team will play 28 home games, mostly on Friday and Saturday nights. The Rail Yard Dawgs expect to see a flurry of ticket sales now that the home schedule has been released. Season packages and group outings are on sale now; single game tickets are expected to be released by September. Alexandra Martin is the Dawgs Vice-President:

The home dates:

Friday, October 15 at 7:05 P.M.

Friday, October 22 at 7:05 P.M.

Saturday, November 6 at 7:05 P.M.

Sunday, November 7 at 3:05 P.M.

Friday, November 12 at 7:05 P.M.

Saturday, November 13 at 7:05 P.M.

Friday, November 26 at 7:05 P.M.

Friday, December 17 at 7:05 P.M.

Saturday, December 18 at 7:05 P.M.

Thursday, December 23 at 7:05 P.M.

Thursday, December 30 at 7:05 P.M.

Friday, December 31 at 6:05 P.M.

Friday, January 7 at 7:05 P.M.

Saturday, January 8 at 7:05 P.M.

Saturday, January 15 at 7:05 P.M.

Sunday, January 16 at 3:05 P.M.

Thursday, January 27 at 7:05 P.M.

Friday, February 4 at 7:05 P.M.

Saturday, February 5 at 7:05 P.M.

Friday, February 18 at 7:05 P.M.

Saturday, February 19 at 7:05 P.M.

Sunday, February 20 at 3:05 P.M.

Friday, March 18 at 7:05 P.M.

Saturday, March 19 at 7:05 P.M.

Friday, March 25 at 7:05 P.M.

Saturday, March 26 at 7:05 P.M.

Friday, April 1 at 7:05 P.M.

Saturday, April 2 at 7:05 P.M.