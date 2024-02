Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner: an extended conversation

| By

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are home for two games again this weekend after two at the Berglund last weekend – including an overtime loss to Knoxville. Head coach Dan Bremner joined us yesterday for an in-depth conversation about the “dog days” of the season, playing in the Blue vs White scrimmage on Tuesday – and the newest player on the team.