Radford will run for term on Board of Supervisors

David Radford will run for his own term on the Board of Supervisors in Roanoke County from the Windsor Hills district – seeking the Republican nomination first in June. Radford was appointed to the Board of Supervisors after Joe McNamara became a delegate in December. Radford was previously a Planning Commission member as well. He expects other Republican candidates to challenge him for the party’s nomination, making a June primary necessary.

