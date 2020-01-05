Radford man charged with DUI after striking pedestrian

From Christiansburg Police Department: Christiansburg Police charged a man with driving under the influence tonight after he struck a pedestrian on North Franklin Street.

Stuart Howell Goldstein, 56, of Radford, was driving a 2013 Audi northbound on North Franklin Street, when his vehicle struck a man near Walmart at about 8 p.m.

Clarence Michael Hutchinson, 51, of Christiansburg, was transported by Christiansburg Rescue to LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in serious condition.

Christiansburg Police are continuing to investigate the incident.