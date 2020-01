Rabbi channels Peter, Paul and Mary in General Assembly invocation

Each session of the House of Delegates and State Senate begins with a an invocation delivered by leaders of various faiths. Northern Virginia Rabbi Bruce Aft had the honors at the House opening-day session January 8, and he cited a song made popular by Peter, Paul and Mary. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more in this “News Extra”:

“Light One Candle” was written by the group’s Peter Yarrow, who is Jewish, and it is popular Chanukah song.