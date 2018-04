Pulaski suspect nabbed after manhunt in neighborhood

| By

A man accused of shooting into a vehicle in Pulaski yesterday afternoon was arrested after police responded to a shots fired call at the Washington Square Apartments around 3:40 pm. After getting a description of the suspect, Laredadian Banian was brought into custody about four hours later near Bob White Boulevard after a short chase on foot – and a manhunt by numerous armed officers. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.