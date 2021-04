Project Faith returns for 20th year of community outreach

For a 20th year Faith Christian School students, faculty and staff donated volunteer hours today at two locations – painting, mulching and cleaning up. Shelly Whitaker was a project manager at Mill Mountain Zoo today, where lower school students were doing their part during the annual “Project Faith,” event. More than 400 took part in Project Faith today; its also a school fundraiser and is expected to bring around $160,000.