Project Faith pitches in at Explore Park

Faith Christian School in southwest Roanoke County completed its 17th annual “Project Faith” day of community service on Friday. This time spokesperson Shelly Whitaker says students, faculty and parents undertook all sorts of tasks at Roanoke County’s Explore Park. The Faith Christian crew also cleaned up trails and did some landscaping. Students are sponsored and the annual outing is a fundraiser. The goal is $200,000 this time and they’ll accept donations through the end of the school year.

