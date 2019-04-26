Project Faith at Healing Strides

Over 600 students, faculty, alumni and parent volunteers from Faith Christian School in Roanoke County spent most of the day at Healing Strides in Boones Mill, which employs horse-assisted activities to promote wellness in children and adults. The school’s latest “Project Faith” community service project involved more than 2000 volunteer hours. Project Faith is an annual fundraiser for the school, with a goal of $170,000 this year. Students from grades K through 12 participate and seek sponsorship money from family and friends. Carol Young is the Healing Strides CEO:

