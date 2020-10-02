President Trump and First Lady test positive for COVID-19

(from Fox News) President Trump announced early Friday morning that both he and the First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at the White House. “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” the president tweeted. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.” In doing so, he joins a growing list of world leaders who have previously contracted the disease. Since the start of the pandemic, at least seven major world leaders have tested positive for the virus, the most notable ones being Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Trump’s age, 74, places him within a category of people deemed to be at the highest risk of severe complications from the virus. (Trump’s close aide Hope Hicks had previously tested positive, leading to the President and First Lady’s test)