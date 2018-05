Power out to more than 3,000 Roanoke City, County customers

Appalachian Power reports more than 3,000 homes, businesses and other customers are without power in northeast Roanoke and portions of neighboring Roanoke County. Apco’s web site cites a distribution line as the cause, and the estimated restoration is 11:30 pm. The affected area is mainly east of Williamson Road from Orange Avenue northward into parts of the Hollins area.