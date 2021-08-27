Possible road rage shooting in Roanoke today

On August 27, 2021 at approximately 5:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of Franklin Road SW. Responding officers located an adult male inside a business in the area with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion for treatment.

Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting did not occur at this location. It appears as though the man self transported to the Franklin Road address. At this time, it appears as though this incident is related to “road rage” between the victim and suspect. Further details are limited at this time. No arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.