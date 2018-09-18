Police: Business employee shoots, kills man who came in armed

A Roanoke man was killed overnight after entering a business and firing gunshots before being fatally shot by an employee there. Police do not name the business, but they say it happened around 3:30 am on the 3600 block of Shenandoah Avenue — and there was a notable police presence this morning outside Suga Ray’s games there. 27-year-old Jeffrey Burnette was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are working with the Commonwealth Attorney’s office to determine whether any charges are warranted.

From Roanoke City Police: On September 18, 2018 at around 3:30 a.m, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at a business in the 3600 block of Shenandoah Avenue NW. Upon arrival, officers and Roanoke Fire-EMS located an adult male, identified as Jeffrey Burnette, 27 of Roanoke, inside the business with a gunshot wound. Burnette was pronounced dead at the scene. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that Burnette entered the business with a firearm and fired several rounds. Burnette was fatally shot by an employee of the business, who was also armed. This incident is still under investigation and we are working with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.