Police seek missing teenage girl

NEWS RELEASE: The Christiansburg Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway female. Haley Nicole Hinkley, age 16, was last seen at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.

Haley Hinkley has blonde hair, brown eyes and is approximately 5’03” tall, weighing approximately 125 pounds. She was wearing blue jeans and a pink hoodie when last seen and is believed to have left the Liberty Street area of Christiansburg on a silver and white, 10-speed bicycle.

If you have any information about Haley Nicole Hinkley or believe you may have seen her, please contact the NRV 911 Center at 540-382-4343.